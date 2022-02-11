Several weapons were seized by police during a recent investigation, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident began as a probe by the P.D.’s Rapid Response Team into the illegal sales of firearms and narcotics, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 9.
An involved person was contacted as he was sitting in his vehicle. A search revealed a short barrel AR-15 rifle and a ghost gun.
A search warrant was then served at his residence, where two AR-15 rifles, a stolen 1911 handgun, three additional ghost guns, along with two ounces of cocaine and a bag of ecstasy pills were seized.
In other recent incidents in Fontana:
• A vehicle check was conducted in a local shopping center and the driver was on felony probation. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun and more than two ounces of methamphetamine.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations, and the driver was found to be on parole and a documented gang member. During a search of his vehicle, a loaded handgun was located.
All the subjects in these separate incidents were arrested on numerous felony charges and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
These weapons were seized by police during a recent investigation. (Contributed photo by Fontana Police Department)
