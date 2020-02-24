A sewer pipe installation project is beginning on Redwood Avenue between Washington Drive and Slover Avenue in southwestern Fontana.
The project, which started on Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., is expected to be completed by the end of March.
The project will involve tunneling under the Interstate 10 Freeway. During construction, the road will remain open to local residents and emergency services. Residents will have full access to their driveways at all times, except during temporary periods when construction may occur directly in front of certain areas.
The most significant impacts will be in the cul-de-sacs north and south of I-10. Motorists are advised to drive with caution within the area and use alternate routes whenever possible.
For more information, call the Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
