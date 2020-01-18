A 60-year-old registered sex offender was arrested in Fontana for allegedly committing sexual battery against a 17-year-old girl, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back on Nov. 27 of last year, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department's Crimes Against Children Division (CAC) began an investigation into a reported sexual abuse of a minor.
Following an extensive investigation, detectives from CAC identified Antonio Atilano, a San Bernardino resident, as the suspect.
Investigators learned that Atilano had a prior felony conviction in California for sexual battery and is required to register as a sex offender.
CAC, in collaboration with the Fontana Sheriff's Station, arrested Atilano on Jan. 16. Atilano was booked at West Valley Detention Center, and his bail was set at $500,000.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Mike Bell (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.
