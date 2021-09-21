During a special meeting on Sept. 21, the Fontana City Council appointed Shannon Yauchzee as Fontana’s interim city manager.
Yauchzee was the CEO/ city manager for Baldwin Park for seven years before retiring. Prior to being in Baldwin Park, he served the City of West Covina for nearly 18 years.
An agreement will be presented for approval at the next regular City Council meeting on Sept. 28.
Yauchzee and his wife Lisa moved to Fontana two years ago after living in San Dimas for 30 years.
"As a Fontana resident, I look forward to working alongside Council and staff as we enhance the quality of life here in Fontana," said Yauchzee in a news release.
Mark Denny, who has been Fontana’s city manager since April of 2020, announced his resignation on Sept. 8. He accepted a position in the private sector closer to his home in San Clemente.
"Mark has accepted an offer too good to turn down. He started with Fontana in the midst of the pandemic and calmly led staff through an unprecedented time," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
The city manager position provides executive leadership to ensure the City Council's goals and policies are implemented. The city manager oversees all employees and the day-to-day operations.
The search for the next city manager will begin immediately.
