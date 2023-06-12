The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department recently was recognized as a distinguished participant in the Inland Empire Susan G. Komen BigWigs program.
This campaign was dedicated to raising funds for women affected by breast cancer and advancing vital research in pursuit of a cure.
“Through our collective efforts, our team successfully raised an impressive sum of over $17,000, with significant contributions from our Central Station and Bureau of Administration,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. “Guided by the commitment of Deputy Sarai Evans, we achieved second place in funds raised.”
As a symbol of this achievement, Susan G. Komen presented the Sheriff's Department a pink BigWigs guitar at the Yanks Air Museum at the Chino Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.