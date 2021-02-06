The Sheriff's Aviation crew conducted a hoist rescue of a man and young girl in the Jurupa Hills area of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 5 at about 4:30 p.m, Jaime Arellano, a 48-year-old Fontana resident, and his 10-year-old niece were hiking when they slid approximately 50 feet down the trail and became separated.
Ground crews could not get to them due to the steep terrain. San Bernardino County Fire requested assistance with a hoist rescue for both persons.
Sheriff’s Helicopter 40king1 and 40king5 responded to the location. The crew lowered Air Medic R. Katzer down to Jaime first. He was able to place Jaime in a rescue harness and he was hoisted up to the helicopter. He was flown to awaiting medics for further evaluation for any potential injuries.
The crew returned to the scene to conduct the second hoist. Due to the location the 10-year-old was in, the crew had to pick up the medic and “long line” him over to her. While on the rescue hook, Katzer placed the juvenile into a rescue harness and they were both hoisted to the helicopter simultaneously. The juvenile was flown to awaiting medics as well and was evaluated for any potential injuries.
