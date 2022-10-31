During a recent week-long period, investigators seized 30 firearms and arrested 33 people at a total of 16 locations, including one in Fontana, as part of an ongoing crime suppression effort called Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, personnel from the Gangs/Narcotics Division along with deputies from patrol stations, served search warrants at various places in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, and Ontario as well as the location in the 13800 block of Cobblestone Court in Fontana.
Of the firearms that were seized, 17 were unserialized (ghost guns). In addition, illegal narcotics were recovered as part of this operation.
“The Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on Oct. 31.
Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, the Sheriff’s Department said.
