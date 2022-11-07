The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations, continued their ongoing crime suppression efforts called "Operation Consequences."
Arrests took place in 28 locations, mostly in the High Desert, and one in the 16900 block of Randall Avenue in Fontana.
During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of Victorville and Hesperia on Nov. 4, a total of 17 search warrants were served. Investigators seized 27 firearms, three of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and recovered illegal narcotics.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with this county-wide crime suppression, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on Nov. 7.
“The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, the Sheriff’s Department said.
These guns were seized at locations in San Bernardino County during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of Operation Consequences. (Contributed photo by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)
Drugs were seized at locations in San Bernardino County during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of Operation Consequences. (Contributed photo by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)
