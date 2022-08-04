A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
The victim saw a subject, later identified as 41-year-old Damion Fletcher, walk inside the business and make his way to the beer cooler. Fletcher grabbed a case of beer and allegedly attempted to walk out without paying for the alcohol. The victim contacted Fletcher at the door and requested the merchandise back. Fletcher allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim. The victim feared for his life and stepped out of the way. Fletcher walked to a parked vehicle outside the business and drove off alone as he fled the location. The victim reported the incident the following morning to dispatch.
Deputy Peraza from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to the call for service and investigated the incident. Peraza conducted detail interviews and obtained high quality video surveillance, which captured the incident inside the store and parking lot area.
Through the course of Peraza's investigation, she identified Fletcher as the person allegedly responsible for the armed robbery. Peraza also identified the license plate of the vehicle used in the crime and Fletcher's whereabouts.
Peraza composed color photo line-ups and authored an arrest warrant, which was granted by a judge from the Rancho Superior Court. Due to Fletcher's extensive violent history and use of firearms, Peraza requested the assistance of the Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Division (SED).
On Aug. 1, SED members conducted surveillance on a residence in Fontana. At about 2:30 p.m, Fletcher stepped out of the front door of the home and got into the passenger seat of the vehicle allegedly used in the robbery. The vehicle left the residence and was stopped nearby by SED members during a felony traffic stop. Fletcher was taken into custody without incident.
SED members searched the residence where Fletcher was seen leaving and recovered a firearm that was taken as evidence. Investigators determined the driver of the vehicle did not have any involvement in the crime and was released. Fletcher was transported to West Valley Detention Center.
