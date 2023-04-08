The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department experienced a "network disruption" and has asked federal authorities to investigate the situation, according to a news release issued on April 8.
The Sheriff's Department became aware of a network disruption that affected a limited number of its systems on April 7.
Upon discovering this incident, the county immediately secured the network and began working with its information technology staff and third-party forensic specialists to investigate the incident.
The county has referred the incident to partnering law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Department of Homeland Security.
"The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and therefore, we will be unable to provide further details at this time," the news release said.
"The incident has not impacted law enforcement operations, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is readily available to provide services and respond to calls."
