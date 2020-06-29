The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has a new mascot.
Mac, a golden-doodle, is named after Detective Jeremiah MacKay, who was killed in the line of duty in 2013.
"Mac was a gift to the Frank Bland Regional Training Center by academy classes 218 and 219," the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post. "When Mac is old enough, he will accompany our trainees on their runs and help keep them motivated."
Several commenters on Facebook said that Mac is "adorable."
One commenter, Bonnie Butler, said: "Welcome to the department. You are such a cutie."
