Authorities shut down 46 illegal marijuana cultivations, including one in Fontana, and arrested a total of 49 suspects during the two-week period of March 14-27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The arrests took place during Operation Hammer Strike, which has been ongoing for more than six months in the county.
The Fontana location was in the 15900 block of Notre Dame Street. Other search warrants were served at various sites in Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Twentynine Palms, Landers, Running Springs, Big Bear, Huntington Beach, Claremont, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Highland, Yucaipa, Joshua Tree, and Hinkley.
Over the past two weeks, investigators seized 50,034 marijuana plants, 3,008 pounds of processed marijuana, eight guns, 41,164 grams of concentrated marijuana, and more than $163,000 in cash.
Investigators eradicated a total of 191 greenhouses found at these locations and 14 indoor locations. They mitigated four electrical bypasses and one THC extraction lab; these types of locations are extreme public safety concerns, the Sheriff's Department said.
The suspects were cited or booked on charges of cultivation of cannabis, over six plants, possession for sales of marijuana, illegal water discharge, manufacturing a controlled substance, utility theft, and conspiracy.
