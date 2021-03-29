The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will resume in-person visitation for inmates at all four of the county's detention facilities (West Valley Detention Center, High-Desert Detention Center, Central Detention Center, and Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center) beginning Wednesday, March 31.
Visits will be available Wednesday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following guidelines must be followed:
• Visitors are required to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to their visit to allow time to check in and be screened.
• Visitors and inmates will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing at all times.
• Visits are restricted to one adult visitor per inmate until further notice.
• An inmate can have a maximum of two visits (one hour total) each week until further notice.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of visitors permitted will be limited to approximately 50 percent capacity. Visitors are urged to allow enough time when calling to schedule a visit to ensure an appointment will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.