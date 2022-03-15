San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department personnel shut down 53 alleged illegal marijuana cultivations, including one in Fontana, during the past two weeks as part of the ongoing Operation Hammer Strike.
Between Feb. 28 and March 13, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) and deputies from several different patrol stations served search warrants at various locations in Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Oak Hills, Apple Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, Diamond Bar, Spring Valley Lake, San Gabriel, Devore, Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Landers, Lucerne Valley, Oro Grande, Helendale, Phelan, Newberry Springs, and Alhambra in addition to the Fontana location in the 11100 block of Elm Avenue.
During those two weeks, Sheriff's personnel located and arrested a total of 73 suspects. Investigators seized 156,252 marijuana plants, 4,968.9 pounds of processed marijuana, 22 guns, 453 grams of concentrated marijuana, and more than $98,000 in cash.
Investigators eradicated a total of 379 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as 30 indoor locations. Investigators also mitigated three electrical bypasses and two THC extraction labs.
