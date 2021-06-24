A sheriff's sergeant employed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was arrested by Fontana Police Department detectives on child pornography charges, police said.
On June 24, members of the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested Marc Goodwin, 43, for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.
The investigation was initiated in response to a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating Goodwin had electronically transmitted an image containing possible child pornography, police said. ICAC detectives investigated and determined Goodwin was allegedly responsible for possessing and transmitting multiple images containing child pornography.
"The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is fully cooperating with the investigation and their assistance was instrumental before and after the arrest of Goodwin," the Fontana P.D. said.
Goodwin was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Multiple electronic devices were seized under the authority of the search warrant and will be thoroughly analyzed for additional evidence related to child pornography. However, this an extremely arduous process and additional information will not be available for several weeks, police said.
Goodwin allegedly transmitted the pornographic images utilizing the email address of loweredforlife@yahoo.com. Anyone having received pornographic images under this email address or in possession of further information is encouraged to contact Detective Brad Guith at bguith@fontana.org.
