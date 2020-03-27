A shooting incident was reported in southern Fontana on the morning of March 27, according to the Fontana Police Department.
No persons were injured, said Officer Rich Guerrero.
Officers received calls of shots heard in the area and responded to a residence in the 16300 block of Trelaney Road at 2:50 a.m.
The house and vehicle parked to the front were struck by bullets by an unknown suspect, Guerrero said.
"We don’t have a motive or description to provide at this time," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.