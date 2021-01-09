A shooting incident was reported in northwestern Fontana on Jan. 8, but no persons were struck by gunfire, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 13600 block of Crawford Court in reference to a possible shooting investigation.
"Officers arrived and it was determined shots were fired but no one was struck," said Officer Kevin Anderson.
The initial investigation showed that the victim was carjacked, and the suspects drove back to the victim’s residence and conducted some type of home invasion robbery, Anderson said.
The investigation is still ongoing and Fontana detectives were called and took over the investigation.
