A shooting incident took place near a restaurant in northern Fontana during the early morning hours of Nov. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 1 a.m., officers heard several gunshots in the area of Boston’s Restaurant in the 16900 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway. A male subject shot several rounds and fled the scene in a vehicle, said Fontana Police Officer Kevin Anderson.
An area check was conducted and officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
There were no reports of injuries.
