A highway violence incident occurred between two vehicles that resulted in the driver of one vehicle firing a gun at the other driver multiple times, resulting in a crash on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana on June 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, which the male victims claim began eastbound on I-10 in Ontario, east of Interstate 15.
At this location, both male victims claim a gray or tan four-door sedan (the suspect vehicle), being driven by a male adult, cut them off.
In retaliation, the driver of the Jeep (the victim vehicle) sped past the suspect vehicle and positioned the Jeep in front of the suspect vehicle.
At this point, the suspect vehicle began to tailgate the Jeep as they continued eastbound on I-10 at high speeds.
To get away from the suspect vehicle, the victims exited at Citrus Avenue in Fontana, and that’s when the victims claim the driver of the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots at their vehicle.
The driver of the Jeep re-entered eastbound I-10 from Citrus as the suspect vehicle gave chase.
But due to their high speed, the driver of the Jeep lost control of the vehicle just west of Sierra Avenue and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze. The Jeep continued out of control and overturned on the right shoulder/embankment of eastbound I-10, just west of Sierra, the CHP said.
The occupants of the Jeep and the driver of the Cruze did not suffer injuries from the shots fired at them nor from the traffic collision.
There is no suspect description or license plate number for the suspect vehicle at this time. The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information may contact the Rancho Cucamonga CHP office at (909) 980-3994.
