A sidewalk improvement project is underway near Kathy Binks Elementary School, 7358 Cypress Avenue in northern Fontana.
The construction project, which began on July 5, will benefit pedestrians traveling to and from the school.
The project will consist of filling in gaps of missing sidewalk, curb and gutter, asphalt concrete pavement, driveway approaches, street widening, area restoration, and improvements to pre-construction conditions.
For more information, call (909) 350-7632 or email kyoung@fontanaca.gov.
