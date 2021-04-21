The City of Fontana Engineering Department announced that the Sierra Crest Landscape Project has entered the final stages of construction. The project is now in the city monitoring period.
During the monitoring phase, the project (located in the far northern area of the city) will be routinely inspected by both Public Works and Engineering staff during a 90-day maintenance period before final acceptance is granted. This is to ensure the plants are thriving and the irrigation system is fully functional.
The project includes the enhancement of the parkway along the east side of Sierra Avenue, north of Terra Vista Drive to Segovia Lane. It also includes parkway enhancement along Terra Vista Drive, east of Sierra, and one of the main entrances of the Sierra Crest community.
Landscape improvements include more than 60 new trees, 74 agave plants, 89 boulders, 2,000 plantings, 39,000 square feet of fractured rock and approximately 7,500 square feet of newly seeded sod.
Persons who have questions about the project can contact the Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
