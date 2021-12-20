A single-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Fontana on Dec. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:39 a.m., police received a call regarding an incident in the 7600 block of Sierra Avenue.
Officers arrived at the scene and discovered an 18-year-old man driving a 2015 VW Jetta who crashed into a stop sign and got stuck on the sidewalk.
The driver was not injured in the crash. However, the vehicle was towed, and the driver was cited for being unlicensed, police said.
