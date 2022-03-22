Six people were arrested on a charge of possession of illegal assault rifles after Fontana deputies discovered an illegal shooting range near Rosena Ranch, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On March 20, a California Highway Patrol officer was issuing an illegally parked vehicle a citation in the 17700 block of Glen Helen Parkway when he heard loud automatic gunfire near his location and requested assistance from the Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Fontana station responded to the call for service and arrived within minutes. They located the parked vehicle with the citation on the windshield and learned the CHP officer had left the location for his safety. They left their marked units and carefully checked the immediate area near Interstate 15 and Glen Helen Parkway.
Deputies on scene also heard multiple high powered automatic gunfire coming from an open field on the west side of the roadway, later discovered to be an illegal shooting range. Deputies requested assistance from Sheriff's Aviation, Central Station Deputies, the Fontana Police Department, and the U.S. Forestry Service.
Deputies formulated a tactical plan and began doing PA announcements with the assistance of aviation, ordering all subjects to stop firing their weapons, secure them, and leave the area. As multiple occupied vehicles left the illegal shooting range, they were stopped by multiple officers and detained while their vehicles were searched.
During an extensive detailed search of approximately 35 vehicles, containing 53 subjects (including small children), multiple firearms and ammunition were located.
Seven illegal assault rifles were found and taken as evidence.
Six male adults (including two from Bloomington, one from Rialto, and one from Rancho Cucamonga) were arrested for allegedly possessing assault rifles. Candelario Lopez of La Habra was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the Sheriff’s Department said.
“The public is discouraged from using large private property areas as gun ranges,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
