The Fontana Police Department arrested six people during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint on Jan. 25, police said.
The checkpoint was located at 9244 Sierra Avenue between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Four individuals were arrested on DUI charges (three alcohol and one alcohol/drug combo) and two individuals were arrested for having outstanding warrants during the event.
In addition, 20 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and eight additional citations were issued.
The Fontana P.D. will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the upcoming year.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.