Six Southern California companies, including one which owns a warehouse in Fontana, were ordered to pay $1.83 billion in restitution for participating in a conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice on April 11.
The fraud took place through a scheme in which huge amounts of aluminum — disguised as “pallets” to avoid $1.8 billion in customs duties — were exported to the U.S. and were “sold” to fraudulently inflate a China-based company’s revenues and deceive investors worldwide, the Department of Justice said.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner sentenced two aluminum businesses and four warehousing companies — all of which were related to one another — to five years of probation, which is the maximum penalty permitted by law.
One of the defendants is 10681 Production Avenue LLC, which owns a warehouse in Fontana. The other defendants are:
• Perfectus Aluminium Inc., an Ontario-based business;
• Perfectus Aluminium Acquisitions LLC, a subsidiary of Perfectus Aluminium formed in 2014 to oversee several companies that received aluminum pallets shipped to the U.S. after duties were imposed on Chinese aluminum in 2011;
• Scuderia Development LLC, which owns a warehouse in Riverside;
• 1001 Doubleday LLC, which owns a warehouse in Ontario; and
• Von Karman – Main Street LLC, which owns a warehouse in Irvine.
At the conclusion of a nine-day trial last August, a federal jury found all six corporate entities guilty of one count of conspiracy, nine counts of wire fraud and seven counts of passing false and fraudulent papers through a customhouse. The Perfectus Aluminium defendants also were found guilty of seven counts of international promotional money laundering.
“The Perfectus and Warehouse defendants were integral participants in this conspiracy,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Indeed, they existed only to perpetrate it.”
The corporate defendants sentenced on April 11 — along with indicted defendants China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., Asia’s largest manufacturer of aluminum extrusions; Zhongtian Liu, the company’s former president and chairman; and several other individuals — lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to avoid paying the U.S. $1.8 billion in anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) that were imposed in 2011 on certain types of extruded aluminum imported into the U.S. from China.
The aluminum sold to U.S.-based companies controlled by Liu was simply aluminum extrusions that were spot-welded together to make them appear to be functional pallets. In fact, there were no customers for the 2.2 million pallets imported by the Liu-controlled companies between 2011 and 2014, and no pallets were ever sold.
The vast majority of the pallets were imported through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and then stockpiled at four large warehouses in Southern California, all of which were purchased at Liu’s direction.
Liu and his co-defendants orchestrated the bogus sales of aluminum to Liu-controlled companies in Southern California to falsely inflate China Zhongwang’s value. Liu was the majority owner of China Zhongwang, which has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since a 2009 initial public offering that raised $1.26 billion.
After the AD/CVD duties were put in place in 2011, China Zhongwang’s annual reports falsely claimed that there was a robust demand for the aluminum pallets in the U.S. Although the annual reports asserted that the aluminum pallets were being sold to independent third parties — and the defendants used these reported “sales” to inflate China Zhongwang’s reported sales volume and purported volume of exports to the U.S. — in fact the aluminum was being stockpiled by Liu-controlled entities in more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space owned by the warehouse defendants in Southern California, as well as at Liu’s New Jersey facility.
Since there was no actual demand for the pallets, Liu and China Zhongwang arranged for aluminum melting facilities to be built and acquired, which were to be used to reconfigure the aluminum imported as pallets into a form with commercial value.
The defendants facilitated their schemes by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars through shell companies to the U.S.-based aluminum companies controlled by Liu. The funds were then transferred to China Zhongwang and the other shell companies as payments for the aluminum.
On March 24, Judge Klausner ordered the forfeiture to the U.S. the seized aluminum, currently estimated to be worth approximately $70 million.
The remaining four defendants charged in a 2019 federal grand jury indictment in this case have yet to appear in court in the U.S. to face the criminal charges in this matter.
