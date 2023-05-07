A total of six suspects were arrested on felony charges during multiple investigations involving illegal weapons and drugs in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers conducted proactive enforcement stops for vehicle code violations, and the resulting investigations enabled them to locate and seize:
• Two loaded rifles
• Two loaded handguns
• a bullet proof vest
• methamphetamine
• rock cocaine.
Of the six suspects who were taken into custody, two were convicted felons and members of a criminal street gang, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 7.
