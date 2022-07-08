A Skate Night will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion.
The free event will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
People of all ages are invited to put on their skates and enjoy a pleasant evening at the Sports Pavilion, which is located next to the Jessie Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue. There will be live music, games, and prizes.
The Skate Nights will continue every Wednesday through July 27.
For more information, call (909) 854-5100.
