Effective Feb. 1, San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) will resume all small claims hearings held in Fontana, Barstow, and Joshua Tree due to the state lifting its regional-stay-at-home order on Jan. 25.
The public is encouraged to visit the court’s COVID-19 site frequently for updates (www.sb-court.org/covid-19).
All individuals with small claims hearings on calendar starting Feb. 1 will resume as scheduled.
All other matters previously scheduled between Jan. 4 and Jan. 29 have received a notice of rescheduled hearing date and do not need to come to court.
Residents are urged to contact the court directly if they have additional questions: https://www.sb-court.org/locations.
SBSC offers a variety of ways to conduct court business remotely in an effort to help fight the spread against COVID-19, including:
• Online or phone payments
• Drop boxes
• Fax filings
• TurboCourt
• DASH (self-help assistance)
• Mail payments
COVID-19 safety protocols are in place and enforced. All court users must wear a face mask and practice social distancing at all times while inside any court location.
