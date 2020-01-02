A small fire broke out at the Burrtec Waste facility in Fontana on Jan. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Piles of trash caught fire inside the building in the 13000 block of Napa Street at about 6 p.m., fire officials said on Twitter.
The sprinkler system was damaged, but the fire was extinguished within an hour and no persons were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
