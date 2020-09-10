Because of the wildfires which have erupted recently in Southern California, experts are expressing concern that the air quality can be unhealthful.
The two major local wildfires -- the El Dorado Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains and the Bobcat Fire burning north of Azusa and Glendora in the Angeles National Forest -- are producing substantial amounts of wildfire smoke.
“Wildfire smoke exposure can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, throat and lungs,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, medical director for the Fresno/Madera Division of California Poison Control System.
“Infants and young children, as well as seniors and pregnant women, tend to be more susceptible than others. Those with current or chronic illnesses such heart or lung disease should take extra cautions to keep all medications with them at all times, especially when evacuating or relocating.”
As of Sept. 10, the Bobcat Fire had burned 23,890 acres and was 0 percent contained, while the El Dorado Fire had burned 12,610 acres and was 23 percent contained.
A smoke advisory was issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which said that many cities, including Fontana, were areas of potential direct smoke impact due to the fires.
Vohra said that symptoms of smoke inhalation vary. Residents were urged to consult their healthcare provider for:
• Difficulty breathing
• Chest pain or tightness
• Headache
• Coughing
• Eye irritation
• Sore throat
• Fatigue
Vohra recommended the following for those in the vicinity of wildfires:
• Check the air quality reports on the news frequently. Changes in wind or other conditions can severely impact air quality.
• Avoid using devices that increase local pollution in your home or neighborhood, such as fireplaces, barbecues, gas lawnmowers, leaf blowers, etc.
• Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in smoke-impacted areas.
• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, not sodas.
• Check with your healthcare provider to see if he or she wants you to make any changes to your regular medications.
• Follow all local mandates related to masking in public places. If you have lung disease, you may need to use a higher grade of respirator masks (such as those rated N95) as they offer the best protection.
• If you see or smell smoke, head indoors or leave the area to prevent further exposure.
• Keep windows and doors closed tightly, to avoid bringing smoke into your home.
