Aerial methane testing will be taking place in Fontana on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 18, the City of Fontana said.
On those days, SoCalGas will be working with helicopter company English Air to conduct methane testing on SoCalGas infrastructure in Fontana and Bloomington.
"Please note there is no threat to the community," the city said in a news release.
New technology allows SoCalGas to detect methane leaks from the air. English Air will be using a black jet ranger throughout the area. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Methane testing is another method in helping to keep communities safe and is part of the SB-1371 requirement, the city said.
For more information, contact SoCalGas at 1-877-238-0092.
