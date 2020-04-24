When the coronavirus pandemic exploded in the United States, health and government officials had numerous concerns -- and one of their main worries was that hospitals would be burdened beyond capacity.
This nightmare scenario has tragically come true in certain locations, especially New York.
But fortunately, San Bernardino County has been spared the worst possible outcome -- so far.
In fact, because members of the public have generally been willing to adhere to social distancing and other healthy guidelines, the doomsday projections that had been made previously have not come to pass.
"If you roll the clock back four weeks or even eight weeks ago, all of the models were predicting a very large wave of patients coming into the hospitals, and thankfully, this has not happened," said Dr. Troy Pennington, an emergency care physician at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.
Pennington said at a press conference on April 22 that the county's residents are "doing their job."
"Physical distancing, the wearing of facial coverings, and good hand washing have been key," he said. "What you're doing is working for us and it's working very, very well, and I need you to keep it up."
While the numbers of coronavirus cases are indeed horrible -- 1,666 confirmed cases and 80 associated deaths (and still climbing) as of April 24 -- there are still many beds and ventilators available in San Bernardino County, according to statistics released by the county.
Dr. Rodney Borger, an emergency medicine physician at ARMC, said that the number of patients hospitalized is very important -- even more important than the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus.
"For about the last 10 days, the number of patients hospitalized in our county has been extremely flat. We have not seen an increase in the number of patients in our county," Borger said during the press conference.
This is "very good news," he declared. "We're nowhere near the surge capacity."
Health officials said:
• The county has a total surge capacity of beds of 1,085, and the number of beds currently in use is 250 (23 percent);
• The county has 167 ICU beds, and the bed availability level is 32.9 percent.
• The county has 828 ventilators and 300 are being used, with 528 still available.
Pennington said that another significant statistic is "doubling time," referring to the number of days it takes for the number of cases to double. Early on, the doubling time was about every four to five days; now it is up above eight days.
----- OFFICIALS SAID, though, that they are troubled by outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities which have the potential to send the number of cases soaring.
One facility in Yucaipa, Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation, has been devastated by 18 deaths. A total of 71 residents and 34 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at that location.
As a result, the county has created a Nursing Facilities Task Force to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the county’s most vulnerable residents.
There are 171 state-licensed nursing facilities in the county, caring for at least 6,600 residents. Gov. Gavin Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month identified San Bernardino County as one of four nursing home “hotspots” in the state.
----- THE COUNTY"S UPDATED STATISTICS can be seen on its expanded dashboard at http://sbcovid19.com.
"The potential to loosen strict stay-at-home requirements and begin re-opening our economy requires a robust ability to collect and analyze relevant data. Data that can measure our progress on the six critical indicators Gov. Newsom is using to determine when stay-at-home orders can be relaxed,” said Trudy Raymundo, the county's director of public health.
"These indicators range from assessing whether our hospitals are prepared to handle potential surges in patients, to our ability to monitor and protect our residents through testing, contact tracing, and isolating, as well our success in supporting those who test positive or are exposed to the virus.”
Raymundo said that obtaining more detailed information on testing results will enable the county to identify any disparities that might emerge so they can be quickly addressed. "We’ll gain a better understanding of who is being tested and where they are being tested, while enabling us to identify any gaps that need filling,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.