The role of social media in spreading responses to George Floyd's death cannot be overlooked.
Ever since a video surfaced of the killing of the Minnesota man by a police officer on May 25, people across the nation -- including in Fontana -- have expressed their outrage and concern.
Social media was a significant tool used to inform local residents about protests which have been occurring (and continue to occur) in the Inland Empire. One of those protests took place in northwestern Fontana on June 1 and was peaceful.
However, on that same day, social media was responsible for falsely creating an impression that violence was imminent in Fontana, according to authorities.
"The Fontana Police Department received numerous calls regarding information circulating about potential threats to businesses and residences in the city. All of the threats were thoroughly investigated, and none were found to be credible," the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 2.
Nevertheless, police took steps to maintain order, including the enforcing of a nighttime curfew which had been declared the previous day. The curfew has continued each night this month.
Police wanted to avoid a repeat of an incident in downtown Fontana on the night of May 28, in which a peaceful protest turned violent and nine persons were arrested. Although there were no reports of injuries, it was the worst case of civil unrest in Fontana in many years.
So out of an abundance of caution, when police were notified of the planned demonstration on June 1 near the Jessie Turner Center, the P.D. responded to provide extra security nearby.
More than 150 officers were in the area, "not only to ensure the right of the demonstrators to peacefully protest, but also to protect the citizens, residences, and businesses in the surrounding area," the P.D. said. "The demonstration remained peaceful and did not lead to any type of criminal activity. All of those involved also adhered to the City of Fontana curfew of 6 p.m. to sunrise."
On the P.D. Facebook page, many residents said they were extremely thankful for the efforts by police.
One of the commenters, Gabriela Abarca-Arce, said: "I was so nervous last night! After watching my husband’s place of business live on TV being looted and burned Saturday night, I didn’t want to see the same happen in our community! Thank you so much Fontana P.D. for keeping us safe! You rock!"
Another commenter, Kelsy Gray, said: "The Fontana P.D. and the city of Fontana has set an amazing example for the rest of the country! Thank you for keeping our city safe and allowing the protestors to gather peacefully!"
Additional support for both the police and the protesters was provided by other commenters.
Joseph Immormino said: "I live in the immediate area and want to thank Fontana P.D. for their professionalism in ensuring both the safety of the community and the right of citizens to peacefully demonstrate."
"Thank you Fontana P.D. as well as all the protestors who are out getting their voices heard in a peaceful way. We hear you!" said Chantel McDermott.
Dina Espinoza-Sanchez said: "Thank you Fontana Police for keeping our community safe and also for allowing citizens to exercise their rights to protest in a peaceful manner."
