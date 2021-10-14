Members of United Steelworkers Local 8599 are conducting their “Socktober” sock drive through Oct. 22.
The United Steelworkers Women of Steel Committee, in partnership with the Fontana Unified School District Child Welfare and Attendance Department, is requesting that community members donate new socks (any size, any color) during this drive to help needy persons.
Donations may be dropped off at any Fontana Unified School District school site, the FUSD District Office building, or at the USW Union Hall located at 16981 Foothill Boulevard, Suite A - 1.
