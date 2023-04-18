A solo vehicle traffic collision occurred on April 16 in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:52 p.m., a witness called police to report the incident in the area of Casa Grande and Sierra avenues in the northern area of the city.
Officers arrived and found a 2013 Ford truck had crashed into a ditch after the driver had lost control of the vehicle. The driver was outside of his vehicle, uninjured, police said.
Edison was called to the scene to inspect damaged wires. However, Edison employees confirmed they were just Anker cables, and no live wires were damaged.
The truck was towed at the owner's request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.