As a result of the current public health emergency, the State of California has enacted a series of executive orders and bills aimed to ensure the 2020 presidential general election is accessible, secure and safe for voters and election workers alike.
While the majority of voters will be using a vote-by-mail option, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters has worked to secure county-wide polling places for this election.
Due to COVID-19, many of the polling places used in past elections are not available to the Registrar of Voters for this election. To address the loss of about half of the facilities, polling places used in this election will be open for four days -- Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Prior to finalizing polling place assignments for the 2020 election, the Registrar of Voters has prepared a proposed list of polling places and a map of these locations. The public may review:
• A list of proposed polling places at www.sbcountyelections.com/Portals/9/Elections/2020/1103/List_ProposedPollingPlaces.pdf
• A map of proposed polling places at www.sbcountyelections.com/Elections/2020/1103/MapofProposedPollingPlaces.aspx.
Written public comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 by email at Communications@rov.sbcounty.gov, by fax at (909) 387-2022, and by mail or in-person at 777 E. Rialto Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92415.
The Registrar of Voters will consider all written public comments received by Sept. 11 and will adjust the polling places to the extent deemed appropriate before finalizing the polling place assignments. For more information, visit https://www.sbcountyelections.com/Elections/2020/1103/PublicReview.aspx
