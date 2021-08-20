A Sound Mind Mental Health Resource Fair will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The free event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, 17255 Merrill Avenue.
A Sound Mind is presented by Working Dogs for Warriors in partnership with the City of Fontana and Frontsight Military Outreach.
The event will include speakers, a vendor fair, and mental health resources.
Areas of focus include veterans, first responders, medical personnel, frontline workers, and children of all ages.
