One man died and another man was injured in a traffic collision on an onramp on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 13, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1 p.m., a 39-year-old man from South Gate was driving a 2005 Ford west in the No. 1 lane of I-10 westbound onramp from Cherry Avenue.
As the Ford accelerated, it struck a 2006 Kenworth tractor and trailer that was directly ahead of him, driven by a 64-year-old man from Fontana.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Dorian Carrillo Yuman.
The driver of the Kenworth sustained minor injuries.
The cause of this crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.