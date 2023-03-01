Students from Southridge Tech Middle School in Fontana performed very well in a robotics competition last weekend.
Kaden Scott, Aaron Cuellar, and Jayden John Quizon swept the competition, taking first, second, and third place, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Unified School District.
The team also had three more members place among the top competitors in the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) event.
Southridge Tech students will now advance to the U.S. Open competition, with a chance to participate at the nationals in Boston, the FUSD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.