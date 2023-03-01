Southridge Tech

Students from Southridge Tech Middle School hold the awards they received at a World Robot Olympiad event. (Contributed photo by FUSD)

Students from Southridge Tech Middle School in Fontana performed very well in a robotics competition last weekend.

Kaden Scott, Aaron Cuellar, and Jayden John Quizon swept the competition, taking first, second, and third place, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Unified School District.

The team also had three more members place among the top competitors in the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) event.

Southridge Tech students will now advance to the U.S. Open competition, with a chance to participate at the nationals in Boston, the FUSD said.

