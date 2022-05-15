A Special Needs Resource and Family Fun Day will be held in Fontana on Saturday, May 21.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Upland Avenue.
There will be food, dancing, games, and vendors at the event, which is presented by the Fontana Police Department and City of Fontana.
Fontana families who have children with special needs will have an opportunity to learn about resources, clubs, and organizations that may be available to them. Families will also have the chance to meet with and talk to Fontana P.D. officers and ask about safety tips.
For more information, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.