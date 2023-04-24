A special needs resource and family fun fair will be held in Fontana on Saturday, April 29.
The event, which is designed for Fontana families with special needs family members, of any age, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Fontana Police Department at 17005 Upland Avenue.
Information will be provided about programs that are available for people with special needs.
Fontana P.D. officers and staff will give out free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
