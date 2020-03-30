Spring break is over, and now it's back to school -- or at least, back to learning at home -- for students in the Fontana Unified School District.
All school buildings are closed through May 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the FUSD has developed plans for keeping students engaged.
"While schools are closed, please know we are fully committed to providing continued education for our students," the district said in a message to parents and students. "Recently, you should have received Home Learning opportunities in the mail. The intent was to provide grade-level learning opportunities for your child until teachers transition to 'Distance Learning' instruction for all students beginning April 6 and continuing through May 1."
Access to the Home Learning materials and resources, provided by the Teaching and Learning Division, can be found at www.fusd.net/learning.
For parents who do not have access to the Internet, Home Learning printed materials can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the district office main building at 9680 Citrus Avenue.
On April 6, Distance Learning begins online, the FUSD said.
"As distance learning instruction is designed, teachers will take the specific needs of our students into consideration. If your student is not able to engage in online distance learning, printed materials for independent learning can be picked up during scheduled times at your school site and the district office," the FUSD said.
Parents and students are urged to follow their school on social media and visit their school websites along with www.fusd.net/coronavirus for updates and information during the closure.
----- IN ADDITION, FUSD will continue to provide “Grab and Go” meals to those who require them at 10 selected school locations throughout the district.
The locations are Almeria Middle School, Beech Avenue Elementary School, Fontana Middle School, Fontana High School, Juniper Elementary School, Palmetto Elementary School, Primrose Elementary School, Redwood Elementary School, Sierra Lakes Elementary School, and Southridge Middle School.
These meals are available for all children 18 and under. For more information about this program, visit www.fusd.net/meals.
