The popular Spring Street Night Market will be returning to Fontana on Friday, July 21.
The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues in downtown Fontana.
Admission is free.
Many vendors will be selling food and other items. Children can enjoy jumpers and crafts.
Attendees will be able to dance to music supplied by three DJs during the event.
Even though the weather will be hot in Fontana during the daytime, the event is designed to provide lots of enjoyment during the cooler evening hours.
The Spring Street Night Market has attracted large crowds on previous occasions in Fontana.
For more information, contact Special Events at (909) 349-6953 or e-mail: events@fontana.org.
