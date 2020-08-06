St. Joseph Catholic Church has been a mainstay for its worshipers in Fontana for 90 years, and this year the parish is determined to continue to serve local residents despite the hardships inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
During the weekend of Aug. 1-2, the church held outdoor services for the first time, welcoming hundreds of members for nine masses on its property at 17080 Arrow Boulevard.
Because of state health mandates, places of worship are not permitted to hold indoor services at the present time.
As a result, many churches (including St. Joseph) have relied on presenting services on Facebook, and more recently they have moved to the great outdoors while adhering to proper guidelines.
At St. Joseph, which was founded in 1930 as the first parish in Fontana, a large tent was set up in the parking lot to help attendees endure the hot weather.
The Spanish-language service on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. was well-attended with more than 100 persons (who were physically distancing).
However, the COVID-19 threat has certainly had an impact, because attendance overall was far less than the estimated 4,000 that the church previously had over the course of each weekend prior to the outbreak earlier this year.
A message on the church's Facebook page said:
"We are not offering all the mass times we had before in order to prevent being out in the heat during really hot hours. We ask everyone to please bring your own chair, this is in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Nobody else will be touching your chair, no need to worry if it is disinfected or not. Remember to bring your Bible, face mask and hand sanitizer. We will continue to practice social distancing. Anyone 65+ years and those who are sick are recommended to stay safe at home."
The church is looking forward to increased attendance as it continues holding outdoor masses at these times:
Saturday: Spanish 5 p.m., English 6:30 p.m., Vietnamese 8 p.m.
Sunday: Spanish 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., English 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., bilingual 6 p.m., and Spanish 7:30 p.m.
For more information about the church, call (909) 822-0566 or visit https://www.stjosephfontana.com.
