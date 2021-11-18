Star Crab, a sit-down Cajun-style seafood restaurant, will open in a 5,800 square-foot space formerly occupied by Sizzler in Fontana next year.
Progressive Real Estate Partners Senior VP Paul Galmarini and Senior Retail Specialist Albert Lopez represented both parties in the signing of a 10-year lease with Star Crab at Fontana Plaza, which is anchored by El Super Market and CVS.
Located at 9860 Sierra Avenue, the restaurant is expected to open in summer 2022.
In addition to El Super and CVS, Star Crab will join Waba Grill, Yogurtland, Baskin Robbins, King Taco, GNC, H & R Block, State Farm and others at the popular 150,000 square-foot neighborhood center that is 98 percent leased.
The restaurant will have excellent visibility at the signalized corner of Sierra and Marygold avenues, which boasts traffic counts of more than 45,000 cars per day.
Fontana Plaza also benefits from strong demographics with a population of 147,010 and an average household income of $57,961 within a 3-mile radius.
Star Crab will be making a significant investment to renovate the location to reflect its store branding. This will be Star Crab’s sixth Southern California restaurant and fourth Inland Empire location.
Known for its Louisiana Cajun-inspired fresh seafood, the menu includes a choice of crab, lobster, shrimp, clams, crawfish and mussels.
