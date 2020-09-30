It has been a common site for anyone visiting a county or city park: yellow caution tape closing off playgrounds.
But this week, the California Department of Public Health released guidelines that allow for the reopening of outdoor playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities.
“This is certainly welcome news for all parents, caregivers and their families,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “The new guidelines are consistent with what has become smart, common-sense guidelines as we get through this pandemic, and we’re all confident that families will be very conscientious in creating a safe atmosphere for our children.”
Central to the new guidelines, which can be found here on the CDPH website, is the consistent practice that face masks are required for everyone 2 years of age or older, and that there is a conscious effort by families to keep a safe (six feet) distance between households.
It is expected that families and caregivers will be sensitive to overcrowding, and try to avoid a playground if overcapacity or impossible to maintain a safe distance from other households.
Also, the guidelines reinforce that a playground should absolutely be avoided by the elderly or persons with an underlying health condition, if children are present.
The guidelines also state that children should refrain from eating or drinking while using playground equipment, and visits should be limited to 30 minutes or less when others are present. In addition, the use of hand sanitizers and frequent hand washing remains very important when using playground equipment.
