California officials have provided an update on the "Beyond the Blueprint Framework" for the state’s planned June 15 reopening.
In less than two weeks, the state will clear all industry and business sectors listed in the current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart to return to usual operations with no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements, with limited exceptions for what the state is calling “mega events.”
“This will be a big step toward returning life to normal after what will be 15 months of state restrictions,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Our county’s businesses and residents deserve all of the credit for getting us here. Their sacrifices and the safety measures they took have brought us close to defeating COVID-19.”
The state defines “mega events” as planned public or social occasions that include more than 5,000 participants or spectators indoors and more than 10,000 outdoors. Examples include conventions, shows, nightclubs, concerts, sporting events, theme parks, fairs, festivals, large races, and parades. Verification of full vaccination or a negative test result will be required for indoor mega events and recommended for outdoor mega events.
Verification can take the form of written or even verbal self-attestation. A person making reservations or purchasing tickets for a large group can attest on behalf of the entire group. There will be no restrictions on capacity for mega events or social-distancing requirements. Current state guidance on masks will apply to mega events.
Employers will be subject to the Cal/OSHA COVID-19 prevention emergency temporary standards (ETS), if applicable to them, and the California Department of Public Health will continue to provide updated guidance for youth, healthcare, and high-risk congregate settings.
