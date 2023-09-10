The 2023 State of the County event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Way in Ontario.
More than 1,000 business, government, and community leaders will attend the annual event.
For 2023, San Bernardino County is highlighting Opportunity Works Here, recognizing the county initiatives that are moving the Countywide Vision forward as well as highlighting the business leaders at a global, national, and local level that are choosing to invest in the region.
The State of the County will begin with a panel discussion at 3 p.m., followed by registration from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the main event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
To register, visit:
