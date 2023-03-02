When Cecilia Lucero Solorio Elementary School hosted a Black History Month Career Day on Feb. 27, a very special guest speaker was in attendance.
Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, paid a visit to the Fontana school and gave a presentation to students and staff members.
“What an engaging and inspiring event for everyone that attended,” said a Facebook post by the Etiwanda School District.
Thurmond said on Twitter that it was a “great day.”
“Great students, educators, and parents participated,” he said.
Solorio, along with several other schools in the Etiwanda district, received high praise from the state superintendent’s office over the years.
At various times, Solorio has been named a California Distinguished School, a Gold Ribbon School, and an Honor Roll School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.