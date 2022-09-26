California State Treasurer Fiona Ma will be the guest speaker during a luncheon meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Fontana on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The event will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Sundowner Family Restaurant, 8983 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
Local residents are invited to attend the event and learn how the state provides financing for schools, roads, housing, public health facilities and other crucial infrastructure projects that better the lives of all Californians.
For more information about this event, call (626) 215-4438.
